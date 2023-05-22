Birmingham focuses on preserving historic buildings

Alabama officials are showing citizens the importance of local history. The City of Birmingham is continuing a series of lectures this week on the value of preserving historic local buildings and neighborhoods. The speeches are in conjunction with Historic Preservation Month and the national theme “People Saving Places”. Karla Calvert is a Historic Preservation Officer for the City of Birmingham. She says maintaining historical buildings and neighborhoods documents a community’s history and reveals its identity while providing economic benefits.

“One of the goals of Preservation Month is to honor and show appreciation to all the wonderful people who, through their time, energy and resources, are doing the great work of saving historic places that tell important stories about our history on the local, state and national level,” said Calvert.

Calvert ads that one of the goals is to honor those who help save historic places that tell a community’s story.

“Historic preservation benefits the city by documenting our history. It preserves the architectural character of historic neighborhoods, and it serves as a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization and economic development,” said Calvert.

The series will continue tomorrow at Boutwell Auditorium. The lectures wrap up with the final event on May thirtieth at the Birmingham Public Library.