Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Birmingham focuses on preserving historic buildings

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published May 22, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT
Birmingham postcard.JPG
Alabama Digital Archives
/
Alabama Digital Archives

Alabama officials are showing citizens the importance of local history. The City of Birmingham is continuing a series of lectures this week on the value of preserving historic local buildings and neighborhoods. The speeches are in conjunction with Historic Preservation Month and the national theme “People Saving Places”. Karla Calvert is a Historic Preservation Officer for the City of Birmingham. She says maintaining historical buildings and neighborhoods documents a community’s history and reveals its identity while providing economic benefits.

“One of the goals of Preservation Month is to honor and show appreciation to all the wonderful people who, through their time, energy and resources, are doing the great work of saving historic places that tell important stories about our history on the local, state and national level,” said Calvert.

Calvert ads that one of the goals is to honor those who help save historic places that tell a community’s story.

“Historic preservation benefits the city by documenting our history. It preserves the architectural character of historic neighborhoods, and it serves as a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization and economic development,” said Calvert.

The series will continue tomorrow at Boutwell Auditorium. The lectures wrap up with the final event on May thirtieth at the Birmingham Public Library.

Tags
News BirminghamHomewood Historical Preservation Societyhistoric buildingshistoric househistorical monuments
Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
See stories by Alex Pfenenger
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate