Jubilee Pops Concert returns to downtown Montgomery this weekend

Downtown Montgomery will be filled with various genres of music to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

The Jubilee Pops Concert is a free event and features performances by the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. The show will take place Friday, May 26th at 7 p.m. on the terrace of the Alabama Department of Archives and History building.

Jamie Reeves is the Music Director and Conductor for Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. He said the event has remained popular for many years, and crowds of more than 2,000 people usually attend.

“It is one of our most popular events. We've been doing this for many, many years,” he explained. “For the longest time, they had a festival in Montgomery County: Jubilee City Fest, and this was the opening concert of that event. The rest of the festival isn't really happening more, but this event has remained popular with our audience.”

Reeves also said that concert is a good way to become familiar with different types of music in a comfortable environment.

“If you're curious about symphonic music, and you wonder when you should go, this is the event for you to go to,” he explained. “It's a very casual event. The music is easy to listen to. There's lots of speaking and introducing the pieces. So, you'll have a context for what you're hearing. And really, it's just a very relaxed environment.”

The MSO Music Director explained there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the show, and some of the tunes might be familiar.

“Our Pops Series is really meant to be accessible to everybody without any barrier of thinking the music is too sophisticated for you,” Reeves said. “That's not what this is about. You're going to love the music. It’s stuff everyone will recognize. Even there are a couple of classical selections on there. You''ll probably recognize those tunes, as well.”

Reeves said the annual performance will kick off the summer with a celebration of music for Memorial Day weekend.

“We feel compelled to honor our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. So, we will have a portion of the concert where we will honor those veterans.”

Concert attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get a good spot for the performance. “You want to come early, I would say at least half hour earlier, a full hour early to find parking,” said Reeves. “Find a good place. There's no reserved seating. You can find a place to set up your picnic blanket and your chairs.”

