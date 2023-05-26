Alabama GOP: DeSantis has time to overcome shaky start to Presidential run

Alabama’s Republican Party isn’t concerned about the technical issues that during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign announcement. The Republican lawmaker went on Twitter to say he’s running for President. DeSantis’ presentation included microphone feedback and outages that lasted about twenty minutes. John Wahl* is chairman of the Alabama’s Republican Party. He says he doesn’t think the shaky start to DeSantis’ Presidential campaign isn’t going to be a major problem…

“I really don't, you know, it's very traditional for campaigns to have events that go wildly popular, others that, you know, are not as well participated in. It's early in the cycle. You know, we're still eight months out from the first primary election.”

While shaky and skewered by critics, Twitter's forum for DeSantis to announce his presidential run nevertheless underscored the platform's unmistakable shift to the right under new owner Elon Musk. He has promoted the platform as a haven for free expression, but it has been flooded with extremist views and hate speech since he bought it. That is raising alarms that Twitter will become an open forum for conspiracy theories, fake content and election misinformation as the country heads toward the 2024 presidential election. Alabama GOP chair Wahl says one thing he’s waiting to see is whether other social media companies follow the lead of Twitter…

“Glad to see Elon Musk, kind of change that direction with Twitter, and looking forward to seeing how the rest of the big tech companies react to that. Do they follow suit? And you kind of fight for the market of the conservative voters? Or do they continue this trend to kind of alienating and disenfranchising Republicans across the country?”

The Alabama GOP says it doesn’t support any particular candidate before Republican voters make their choice during the Primary election. However, John Wahl says one sign of how DeSantis may do among Alabama GOP voters was the response to the recent Winner Dinner. Seventeen hundred guests showed up to hear the Florida Governor speak. Wahl goes on to say that the current poll numbers show a two-man race between DeSantis and Donald Trump.