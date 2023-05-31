Summer Reading Challenge kicks off in Auburn this week

An Alabama library is challenging the public to embark on an adventure in reading. The Auburn Public Library will kick off the Summer Safari Learning Challenge on Thursday, June 1st, to encourage readers to keep their books open over the summer.

Participants must each reach 1,000 minutes of reading or listening by the deadline of July 31st, which averages out to around 20 minutes a day.

Cynthia Ledbetter is in the Engagement and Outreach Division of the Auburn Public Library. She said this challenge can help students stay engaged and on pace in their learning.

“Numerous studies have shown that reading over the summer prevents severe learning loss, particularly in disadvantaged students, students who are experiencing poverty,” said Ledbetter. “This skill loss is also cumulative, meaning that students who don't read over the summer also don't catch up in the fall with their peers who did read over the summer.”

The library’s ultimate goal is to reach one million minutes of reading or listening across all participants over the summer. Ledbetter said the library will be hosting events throughout the summer to help participants reach their personal 1,000 minutes and the overall goal. Ledbetter said she hopes that the challenge will inspire readers to get involved at the library and find their own stories and books to dive into.

“It's been shown that engaging and enriching programs bring people into the library, where hopefully they will then browse, read, check out materials,” Ledbetter explained. “This is especially important for our reluctant or struggling readers who may not otherwise feel empowered to visit the library and find reading materials.”

The challenge will begin on June 1st with a Kickoff Party at the Auburn Public Library. The event will feature registration for the challenge, Kona Ice, a DJ, and other fun activities. The end of the challenge will be July 31st and will feature the Summer Safari Learning Challenge Finale. This party will feature games and activities and end with a final Family Story Time for anyone who needs one last boost for their minutes. Ledbetter said she hopes this challenge will encourage people to keep learning and gain new perspectives as they grow.

“Without reading, without lifelong learning, without experiencing what other people's lives are like through books, we have a very narrow vision of what the world is,” said Ledbetter. “And I think by picking up a book and gaining that perspective into something outside of yourself and your own small place in the world, you make the world a better place. You learn about other people, you learn about other cultures. You learn about things outside of yourself. And I think that's really important to just making the world and society a better place for everyone.”

Participants can register online or at the Summer Safari Learning Challenge Kickoff tomorrow, June 1st. All ages are encouraged and invited to participate.

Online registration here: https://auburnpl.beanstack.org/reader365