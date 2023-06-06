Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

No comment from Crimson Tide on future of freshman defensive back

Alabama Public Radio
Published June 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT
Pat Duggins
/

Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell said he feared his football career was over after his arrest on a drug charge.The Crimson Tide freshman said in a video posted Sunday on social media that he knew "something much bigger could have happened."

A judge in Holmes County, Florida, sentenced Mitchell to three years of probation with a fine and community service on May 24 after Mitchell pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis.

"I didn't know if I'd be able to play football again, but I continued to work out and stay close with the Lord and those who love me unconditionally," Mitchell said. "During those times, it helped me to keep my mind off it. But when I was by myself looking at social media, what everybody had to say about it, it just felt like it happened again.

"I didn't sleep at night."

He was suspended from the Alabama team following the arrest, but Mitchell's father, Tony Sr., posted on Facebook last week that the defensive back had been reinstated. An Alabama spokesman declined to comment on Mitchell's status.

Tony Mitchell Sr. shared his son's video on Facebook, saying it was filmed during a talk to youth.

"I was doing things I knew I shouldn't to try to fit in," the younger Mitchell said, "but not everybody's your friend."

Mitchell, who is from Alabaster, Alabama, was a four-star prospect and the 15th-rated safety in the 247Composite rankings.

He had been charged in March with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after a traffic stop when authorities said he drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies in the Florida Panhandle. A deputy had spotted Mitchell's black Dodge Challenger traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on a rural highway north of Bonifay.

He also received 100 hours of community service and paid a fine of $1,560.

Mitchell and a passenger were both charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

Tags
News University of AlabamaCrimson TideSEC college footballNCAA
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate