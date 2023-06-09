Anniston asks Washington for tax dollars to maintain its historic trees

The city of Anniston is proud of their city that’s dubbed “Tree City USA”. The community northeast of Birmingham recently had to remove two trees that were one hundred and fifty years old. City officials say the trees were at the end of their life cycle. Anniston hopes to use dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a preventative measure to maintain its trees so this does not happen again.

Jackson Hodges is Anniston’s public relations director. He said trees are a big part of the community.

“It's just something that we as Anniston take pride in because it's the very foundation, you could say it's the very root of who we are as a community, our trees, our outdoors, our sidewalks and walkability. It all ties in together to kind of who we were then, who we are now, and who we hope to be in the future.”

Hodges also said the community would be very grateful to receive the grant.

“We would be extremely thankful and appreciative to be considered for the opportunity. And we do hope we are awarded it. We plan to put it to great use. You know, whether it be through an urban forestry master plan or elsewhere in the community. We definitely know it will bring good things to Anniston and to all citizens that live here,” said Hodges.

Hodges said the grant would go toward a great cause.

“If the funds are awarded, wherever they're used, I know will be for a great cause and help us keep holding up that moniker of a Tree City USA that we're very proud of,” said Hodges.

Hodges said Anniston will find out on grant approval in coming weeks.