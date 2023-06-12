Recent state legislation could counteract Alabama’s mental health worker shortage

Governor Kay Ivey recently signed a bill into law that could strengthen the role of Alabama’s clinical social workers.

House Bill 56 will allow more than 2,500 licensed independent clinical social workers to diagnose citizens with mental health disorders. Alabama is the only state in the United States to not grant social workers this duty.

Until the bill becomes law, Alabamians must receive a mental health diagnosis before they can receive appropriate treatment. The diagnosis usually comes from another health professional such as a family physician, psychiatrist or psychologist.

Dr. Bob McKinney is a member of the State Board of Social Work Examiners, which helped push this legislation forward. McKinney said without this bill, citizens without a diagnosis in Alabama often struggle to receive the help they need.

“In Alabama, it has been difficult,” he said. “If someone needed mental health treatment, they might find a clinical social worker in the area. But to get that paid for they would have to find someone else just to make a diagnosis. Then there’s the whole issue of transferring records. It becomes very complicated. We’re really excited that this is all about to change.”

House Bill 56 was first introduced to Alabama’s Senate by Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison before it passed in April. It was then introduced to the state’s House of Representatives later that month by Rep. Frances Holk-Jones, where it also passed. It is one of several bills signed off by Governor Ivey earlier last week.

McKinney said the bill, once part of the law, will combat Alabama’s ongoing shortage of mental health providers.

“Mental health illnesses have been increasing in Alabama for approximately 20 years,” he said. “It’s very critical in rural counties because there aren’t mental health providers in those counties. With this legislation, we now will have people in every county except five who provide mental health diagnoses.”

According to McKinney, more than 40% of Alabamians seek mental health treatment every year. Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death for Alabamians.

“It’s a growing issue for us and one that we need to admit,” he said.

McKinney and other analysts expect the bill to become law this September. Licensed independent clinical social workers would be able to both diagnose and treat mental health disorders. However, they cannot prescribe medication, diagnose physical conditions or administer psychological tests.