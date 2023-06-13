Digital Media Center
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

News

Alabama transportation director arrested on misdemeanor harassment charge

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT
Mug shot of John Cooper from Marshall County Sheriff's Office
/

Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor harassment charge, jail records show.

Cooper, 75, was arrested shortly before noon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a charge of harassment. The longtime transportation director was released on $500 bond about 40 minutes later.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office
/

Chief Deputy Willie Orr, of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department said the arrest stemmed from a private citizen making a complaint against another. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the dispute. He said Cooper came to the jail around midday and turned himself in.

An attorney representing Cooper issued a statement indicating it involved a land dispute with a neighbor. George M. Barnett, an attorney representing Cooper, said to settle the matter he is asking the court for a declaratory judgment “regarding a land dispute with a neighbor who is falsely claiming an easement on Mr. Cooper's property.”

Barnett wrote that the “clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the court determine whether an easement exists.”

Cooper has been the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation since 2011. He is a member of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s cabinet. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola did not omment on the arrest.

“While the legal process plays out, I will refer you to the statement from Director Cooper’s personal attorney,” Maiola wrote.

arrest harassment Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
