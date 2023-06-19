Homewood Public Library to host birds in new summer event

An Alabama library is encouraging readers not to be a chicken this summer. The Homewood Public Library is partnering with the Alabama Wildlife Center to bring a new bird encounter experience called “Rad Raptors.”

Participants will encounter three to four different birds during the forty-five-minute sessions on Tuesday, June 20th.

Laura Tucker is an Administration Librarian at Homewood Public Library. She said nocturnal birds will be featured in the show with “daytime birds”.

“They (Alabama Wildlife) do talk about the personalities of the birds and how they help them and how they got to the center and how great they're doing,” said Tucker. “And even though they don't get to touch them, they will get to see them in their glory, and even their wingspans and stuff like that. They really do a great job at the Alabama Wildlife Center.”

“Rad Raptors” is not the only event the library is hosting over this summer. Tucker listed several upcoming activities, including music, magic, and STEM workshops for the public to enjoy. She also mentioned summer reading programs will be available.

“You can see a fun science show with dynamic education and vendor adventures…You can bring the whole family with you and experience something that maybe you haven't seen before.” Tucker said.

Tucker said she hopes these events bring families out to the library for unique experiences. She also mentioned the more people learn about something, the more they learn to appreciate it.

“One of the reasons why we're so glad we can do this is that we can offer these events free of charge to our community. To anyone in the Birmingham area, there's no charge to attend,” Tucker explained. “And for many of these events, there's no sign up. So you can just show up at the library.”

“Rad Raptors” will take place at Homewood Public Library. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Registration for other events can be found online at Homewood Public Library’s official website: https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/