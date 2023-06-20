Digital Media Center
News

Make Music Day invites Huntsville musicians to show their skills

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published June 20, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

Alabama city officials are encouraging musicians of all ages to put on a show. The Huntsville Music Office is partnering with Huntsville Hospital Music Therapy to put on Make Music Day on Wednesday, June 21st.

Musicians of all ages and skill levels are invited to play at venues throughout Huntsville, including City Hall, Constitution Park, and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Matt Mandrill is the City of Huntsville Music Officer. He said Make Music Day is a great way for people to show their love for music without judgement.

”The goal of the overarching day is to provide an equal platform for musicians of all skill levels, and to inspire the next generation of music makers,” said Mandrill. “And then here in hospitals, specifically, with our partnership with the hospital system, we are also using it as a platform to bring more awareness to the amazing work that music therapists do to provide for their patients and families and how they're literally using music to heal and as medicine.”

Mandrill explained there is no audition process for the Make Music Day venues. Artists who are interested simply register online and pick the venues they would like to play. He said the amount of venues helps accommodate the many musicians who want to participate and offers them several choices on where to play.

“There's just a lot of places that opened their doors to the first people that reached out and asked to sign up. And then there's other places who might be a little more selective and have artists in mind that they've worked with directly.” explained Mandrill. “So it's kind of a mix in a smorgasbord and kind of a there's not really a one size fits all, but it's a one platform fits all in terms of being able to communicate and find opportunities for yourself.”

Mandrill noted that music is something that brings people together, and Make Music Day is a great chance to connect with fellow musicians. Music creates a bond, he explained, and links people together to grow their skills and passion for their instruments.

“Whether you've just learned how to play harmonica two days ago, or if you're the best harmonica player in the world, Make Music Day is a platform for you to just go out and, and celebrate how great music is and speak that universal language with everybody,” said Mandrill.

The full list of available venues and performing musicians for Huntsville’s Make Music Day can be found online: https://www.makemusicday.org/huntsville/

Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom.
