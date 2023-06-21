Robots to invade The University of North Alabama

Over two thousand students will be coming to UNA to build robots. The University of North Alabama is set to host the annual BEST Robotics competition in December. The event is designed to energize middle and high school students about STEM. That stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Julie Taylor is the Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management at UNA. She says that the university will add some new flavor to the event that has been hosted at Auburn for over twenty years.

“We really think this is a great opportunity for our university, because of the types of programs that we offer here at UNA,” said Taylor. “Our workforce development opportunities. Programs like our engineering and computing, accounting and we’ll offer really lucrative scholarships to the students who come to campus and participate in this robotics competition.”

Smaller competitions will be taking place throughout the south leading up to the regional. Taylor says that this is the first time that the event will be held on the campus in Florence…

“It is an opportunity for us to showcase the University for these students to consider us as their first choice for their collegiate experience,” she said. “It’s really hard not to come to the University of North Alabama and fall in love with it, and we believe that this is an opportunity for these 2,000 students and their families to do exactly that.”