Huntsville Utilities offers Energy Saving Tips

Huntsville Utilities offers ways Huntsville residences can conserve energy this summer. The scorching Alabama sun is the main factor in residences using so much power to keep their homes cool. Huntsville Utilities offers a number of tips and tricks on how to conserve energy even during the hottest days of the summer.

On hot days it is encouraged to use the air conditioning unit as little as possible. Try to keep your thermostat on 76 to 78 degrees.

Due to the heat of summer, residences are using large amounts of energy and power. Because of this residences are seeing expensive utility bills.

Joe Gehrdes is community relations director for Huntsville Utilities. He said weather is the main reason Huntsville residence are seeing expensive bills.

“Really, weather is the driver. But you can control that somewhat by where you set your thermostat. And when you're keeping your home cool, how you use fans, how you use drapes, and blinds, just being very aware of how the heat and the sunlight gets into your home during the hottest part of the day,” said Gehrdes.

Gehrdes said amongst Huntsville Utilities many energy saving tips, keeping the AC unit maintained is the most important.

“Some of the fundamental stuff that you need to check on is your air conditioning filter. When that filter gets clogged, your air conditioner doesn't run efficiently. And it has to work that much harder to cool the house. And it's not going to cool the house as well as it would if that filter were clean.”

Huntsville Utilities added residences can monitor current usage and what utilities they are using most online. If anyone has any questions about their charges, they are encouraged to reach out to Huntsville Utilities.