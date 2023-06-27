Anniston's trail extension project moving toward completion

The city of Anniston published a press release Friday announcing progress on the Chief Ladiga Trail Extension Project. City officials said the initiative aims to connect the Chief Ladiga Trail Head at Michael Tucker Park to the Anniston Multi-Modal Center, creating a seamless pathway spanning approximately 6.5 miles.

The city began this project last May, enlisting the help of Sain Associates to provide engineering services for the Chief Ladiga Trail. The initial phase of the project involved inspecting the old railroad bridges to assess their condition and determine the necessary level of rehabilitation or replacement for safe passage of trail users. Wisconsin-based railroad equipment supplier Koppers Railroad Structures conducted an inspection during the summer months and submitted their report to the city in August. However, the city said the inspection revealed that these timber structures were in dire need of repair. The city made the decision to replace the bridges.

Wikipedia / Chief Ladiga Trail

The city in a press release said its engineering team has been diligently advancing the design of the trail extension since then. In December, a submittal was made to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), presenting the 30% completion plans for review. Building and Earth performed geotechnical work this spring. The bridge design process incorporated hydraulic studies conducted by Walter Schoel Engineering to establish elevations and minimize the impact of the bridge structures.

City officials in an online statement said project plans currently are at 80% completion, and the city is in the process of submitting them to ALDOT this month for their review. After this, two subsequent submittals to ALDOT will be made before obtaining their approval to advertise and initiate the construction bidding process. To fund the construction phase, the city in an online statement said it has diligently applied for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant and anticipates notification of the award next month. Pending a successful grant, construction is tentatively scheduled to commence this fall, with a projected completion date in late 2024.

The city of Anniston in a press release said it is excited about the tremendous benefits that the Chief Ladiga Trail Extension will bring to its community, fostering connectivity, promoting active lifestyles and bolstering economic growth.