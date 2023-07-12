Sea turtle nesting season in full swing, researchers advocate for their protection

Many Alabamians are hoping to soak up the sun before school starts this fall. However, they are not the only ones retreating to the beach.

Sea turtle nesting season for the northern Gulf Coast began this May and will last until Oct. 31. This includes Alabama’s coast and the Florida panhandle. The Alabama Coastal Foundation reports 68 nests have already been discovered in the state this summer, surpassing the 66 nests seen in 2021 and nearly reaching last year’s 74 nests. Thousands of hatchlings wander Alabama beaches every year.

As beachside condos swell with visitors and vacationers flock to state beaches, researchers at ACF warn of the possible dangers humans inflict on Alabama’s sea turtles. Sara Johnson is the director of Share the Beach and a member of the ACF. She said sea turtles nest in the darkness and return to the water by following the light of the moon, but well-lit condos and resorts often undermine this process.

“On our developed beaches, the situation is kind of reversed,” she said. “A lot of our condos, streetlights and, especially, flashlights that people like to take out to the beach create a much brighter area away from the water and that makes the water appear darker. We get increased disorientations of our sea turtles or nesting closer to the water because they think that they are farther from it than they actually are.”

Johnson said another habit vacationers should nip in the bud is leaving trash and beach supplies on the beach at night.

Share the Beach / Crawl prints of a loggerhead sea turtle, the most common sea turtle species found in Alabama

“We have large tents, piles of chairs and beach gear that get left out overnight,” she said. “We have many documented instances of our sea turtles running into that stuff and [trying] to crawl by it but [getting] stuck on them. If you’re running into things and feeling threatened, you’re not going to want to nest in that area. Turtles will [then do] what we call a ‘false crawl’ and return to the water without nesting successfully.”

Johnson advised that Alabamians turn off all excessive lighting and clear the beaches before nightfall. She also recommended closing open drapes, flattening any large holes or sandcastles, using red-colored flashlights and bulbs and following all posted signage in condos and along beach access points.

However, not every Alabamian is going to move indoors once the sun sets. For visitors who like to stay on the beach at night, Johnson said it is important to remain cautious.

“Be aware of where you are going,” she said. “There is wildlife everywhere. Respecting our wildlife doesn't usually require anything special in most circumstances. Keep your distance no matter what. We shouldn't be interfering with them. Seeing a sea turtle on the beach can be a very exciting thing, but we don't want to run up to it. We don't want to shine flashlights on it to try to get that perfect photo opportunity.”

In addition to vacationers, Johnson said beachside residents and businesses should also practice turtle-friendly principles. This includes turning off excessive lighting, replacing white lights with red or amber-colored bulbs and avoiding single-use plastic items such as utensils and straws.

Despite the dangers turtles face each summer, Johnson said many people do not take nesting season seriously.

“This is more complicated than [some] people consider,” she said. “Every animal plays a significant role in its ecosystem. Sea turtles are no different. They play a vital role in the health of the marine environment. They maintain healthy seagrass beds. They help maintain the health of coral reef systems. They help control jellyfish populations, and we all know you don't want to go to the beach and have a ton of jellyfish in the water.”

While residents, visitors and businesses should be mindful of their surroundings every year, Johnson said this year’s turtle nests are off to a great start.

“I wanted to share what a great season we’re having,” she said. “The majority of sea turtles we see nesting here are loggerheads. They make up [about] 95% of our nests every year. We occasionally get some green sea turtles and Kemps Ridley turtles. I am not aware of another season where we have had both greens and Kemps in the same season. This year, we’ve had all three so far. We’re having a banner year for sure.”

Alabamians interested in protecting the state’s sea turtles can visit ACF’s website and sign up for cleanups, outreach events and other volunteer opportunities in the area. They may also visit the ACF website for more information and statistics surrounding Alabama’s nesting sea turtles.