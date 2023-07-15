Alabama GOP: Tommy Tuberville is doing the right thing

Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville continues blocking military promotions over a Pentagon policy on abortion. President Biden says the lawmaker’s actions are irresponsible. In coverage today on NPR, Alabama Public Radio explains Republican voters in Alabama apparently see the situation otherwise.

John Wahl is Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. In part of an APR interview airing today on NPR, he says GOP voters in the state think Tommy Tuberville is doing the right thing. Wahl cites a Marist poll conducted in January that shows sixty percent of Americans oppose using tax dollars for abortions. The report commissioned by the Knights of Columbus. Supporters of anti-abortion legislation like Alabama’s say the results come following the Dodd’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe Versus Wade. Chairman Wahl says Alabama voters are even more opposed.

“So if you look at that this is actually standing up for the people which is the job of our elected officials, said Wahl. “It is the job of a US senator and I think Tommy Tuberville is reflecting the desire of the people of Alabama.”

Republican Tuberville is waging a one-man campaign to try to challenge a policy by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It allows members of the military to travel to states where abortion is legal, for reproductive healthcare. Supporters like John Wahl say the policy is violation of the Hyde Amendment that prevents federal funding of abortion.

However, the Associated Press reports the policy does not fund these medical procedures.

Under federal law, Defense Department facilities can perform abortions only when the life of the mother is at risk or in cases of rape or incest, and those instances have been extremely rare. According to the department, there were 91 abortions performed in military medical facilities between 2016 and 2021.

Tuberville’s actions are holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions. That's leaving key positions unfilled and raising concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Senators in both parties have pushed back on Tuberville's blockade. But Tuberville is dug in. He says he won't drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy. John Wahl says the Alabama GOP will be taking its support of Tuberville to a new level month.

“I can confirm that there will be a resolution that had been submitted on this issue of supporting Tommy Tuberville. So that would go before the grassroots body of the state executive committee for a vote,” said Wahl.

The proposed resolution will come up for a vote on August 4th.