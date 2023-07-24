The 2023 South Alabama Nonprofit Summit returns for its eighth year

Nonprofit organizations will have the chance to build professional development at the 2023 South Alabama Nonprofit Summit in Mobile. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 25th at the University of South Alabama’s Student Center.

The nonprofit summit will consist of different discussions that focus on particular topics related to running a nonprofit. Mark Berte is the Executive Director at the Alabama Coastal Foundation. He says areas of focus will cover important information beneficial to nonprofits in the state.

“We actually have 12 high-quality professional development sessions. These are concurrent sessions happening: if you're new to the nonprofit area, or if you want to focus just on fun development or communications or advanced issues,” Berte explained.

This is the eighth year for the Nonprofit Summit. Berte said he encourages everyone that has been involved in a nonprofit organization to attend.

“The nonprofit sector needs professional development just like the other sectors. For anyone who works for, or who has served on a board of directors for our workforce development, should definitely sign up to be a part of this summit,” said Berte.

For those unable to attend the event, there will be a free outreach program following the summit at Iron Hand Brewery from 4 -8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alabama Public Radio is a sponsor of the 2023 South Alabama Nonprofit Summit. APR’s Baillee Majors will weigh in on a media panel taking place at the event.

For more information about the event and to register, visit https://www.sacnp.org.