Grant program ensures Alabama public schools practice sun safety

For many Alabamians, school starts next month. As children go outside for recess or physical education, some schools may lack the shade structures needed to protect their students from skin cancer. The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering grants to all Title I public schools in need of such shade structures. The grant program is part of ADPH’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Coalition.

All applications are due next Friday at 5 p.m. Central time. If selected, public schools could receive up to $15,000 for the shade structure and its construction. Shade structures will be installed into the ground and have a canopy top to cover playground areas and other recreational spaces exposed to sunlight. These structures are permanent and protect children against UVA and UVB radiation from the sun. UVA and UVB radiation are known to cause all three forms of skin cancer in children and adults, including melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma.

Lakita Hawes is a public health educator with ADPH’s Cancer Division. Hawes said sun safety should be practiced at an early age, and these structures will provide children with the safety they need to enjoy the outdoors.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and melanoma ranks fifth in the cancer incidence in Alabama,” she said. “A lot of kids spend a lot of time at school, and during that time at school, they’re outside on the playground, especially when school starts back in August. This grant will allow there to be protection from the sun.”

Skin cancer is also the most common form of cancer for young adults aged 25 to 29 years old and the second most common form of cancer for adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 29. Hawes said it is important to give children the opportunity to protect themselves from skin cancer now rather than later.

“During P.E., a lot of kids are going out of school, and a lot of the schools in my local area don’t have shade coverings over their playgrounds or recreational areas,” she said. “Your exposure to the sun at a young age can allow you to develop skin cancer later in life.”

In addition to protecting children, Hawes said the grant program positively impacts the reputation of Alabama schools.

“For the schools, that is an additive,” she said. “[Schools can] say, ‘Hey, we have something here that can protect your children, if we’re outside, from UVA and UVB radiation of the sun by having these permanent shade structures during extracurricular activities or outside on the playground.’”

However, it is not just children going outside this summer. Hawes said there are many other ways Alabamians can protect themselves from skin cancer, whether they are children, teens or adults.

“We tell people to practice sun safety first,” she said. “Use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and make sure it has UVA and UVB protection. Apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before going outside and reapply after swimming. Limit exposure to the sun during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the UV rays are the most intense. Seek shade when possible. Wear sunglasses that are made to block 100% of UVA and UVB rays and wear a hat with a wide brim to protect your face, head, ears and neck.”

While a lot of this information is common knowledge, Hawes said sun safety myths do exist.

“Individuals of all races, skin types and skin tones are at risk for developing skin cancer,” she said. “Although skin cancer is less common among non-white racial ethnic groups, they tend to be diagnosed a lot later and [at] less treatable stages. It is important for [members of] all races and ethnicities to know that skin cancer is something that everyone can get.”

Schools interested in applying to ADPH’s shade structure program can visit its Skin Cancer website for more information. Public schools must submit their applications via email. No mailed submissions will be considered. When applying, schools must provide their application in essay format, a quote from a commercial playground equipment supplier, a complete school budget, two color photographs of the area to be shaded, a coalition member’s letter of recommendation and school contact information.

Winning schools will be announced over email on Sept. 1. ADPH anticipates construction on these shade structures will begin that same day. All shade structures must be built by June 29, 2024.