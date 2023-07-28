City of Huntsville to host after-school programs, registration open for limited time

Time is running out for parents in the Huntsville to enroll their children in the city’s after-school programs. Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation Department will supervise and host programs for first through sixth graders currently enrolled at Huntsville City Schools. Programs begin Monday, Aug. 7

The following recreation centers will participate in after-school programs:



Brahan Spring Recreation Center – 3770 Ivy Ave. SW

– 3770 Ivy Ave. SW Cavalry Hill Community Center – 2900 Fairbanks St. NW

– 2900 Fairbanks St. NW Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center – 4600 Blue Spring Road NW

– 4600 Blue Spring Road NW Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center – 3011 Sparkman Dr. NW

– 3011 Sparkman Dr. NW Mark Russell Recreation Center – 429 Taylor Road SE

James Gossett is the director of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. Gossett said these programs give children an optimal amount of time to finish their homework and complete other day-to-day school tasks.

“We really try and make sure that when the parents or guardians get there and pick them up that their homework for the day is, if not complete, on the way to being complete,” he said. “That’s something they [no longer] have to do. They have a good bit of dedicated time to complete homework, and we have staff there that can help them and instruct them if they hit a bump in the road.”

Gossett said programs also offer snacks, arts and crafts activities and outdoor recreation.

“We still have [physical education], but it’s probably not as much time [for children] to get out and burn off some energy that they used to have in school,” he said. “We try to program that in so that they have an activity to take in and burn off some pent up energy.”

Registration for Huntsville’s after-school programs first opened July 10, and registration slots are quickly filling up. Three of five recreation centers have already met their maximum number of students. Only Brahan Spring Recreation Center and Cavalry Hill Community Center have open slots available. Readers can contact Brahan Spring by calling 256-883-3710. Readers can contact Cavalry Hill by calling 256-427-5800.

Gossett said after-school programs are greatly needed in every community.

“If those programs aren’t in place, what do those kids do after school?” he asked. “Where do they go? We provide them with a structured and safe environment after school until parents or guardians can pick them up. Otherwise, I don't know what they do if they don't have that place to go… Parents can certainly expect an environment [where] their kids will be able to do some of the things they need to do like homework, arts and crafts exposure or just general exercise in a supervised environment.”

Gossett said the programs also positively impact parents and guardians, who often have errands to take care of throughout the day.

“Some parents get off work at four o'clock, and they may need to go grocery shopping or they may have some other things they need to take care of before they pick their children up,” he said. “This gives them time between 4 and 6 [p.m.] to kind of get that done. Plus, they know their child in a structured environment and that they're getting looked after and taken care of.

Families interested in signing their children up can visit the City of Huntsville’s website and fill out the online registration form. Parents or guardians who have already signed their children up can visit the city’s manual for more information on the programs, including program goals, camp agendas, pickup and medication policies, health requirements and additional contact information.

Registration is $20 per child and $10 per sibling per week. Fees are subject to change. Programs last through the entire school year and last from 2:30 to 6 p.m. All-day camps are offered during Huntsville City Schools' fall, winter and spring breaks.

There will be one staff member for every 10 children per center. Parks & Recreation do not provide transportation from schools to after-care facilities, though some public schools will have buses to drop children off. Each child will be checked in upon arrival and must be checked out by an adult listed on the registration form. If an adult who is not on the registration form comes to pick up a child, then that child’s parents or guardians will be contacted for permission.