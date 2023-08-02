Local nonprofit helps Birmingham families in need of school supplies

As Alabamians enter the month of August, many are preparing for back-to-school season. However, some families may be unable to purchase the school supplies their children or teens need to succeed. A Birmingham-based nonprofit is looking to change that.

Little Hands Serving Hearts is hosting its annual back-to-school supply drive this Saturday (August 5) at Alabama Hoops off Montclair Road. Any student is welcome to stop by and pick up supplies. The drive starts at 9 a.m. and will remain open until all items and bookbags have found a new owner. This is all part of the nonprofit’s Operation Fill A Backpack.

Volunteers had until August 1st to turn in their school supplies or financial donations to Little Hands Serving Hearts. Some volunteers ordered items off of Little Hands’ Amazon Wishlist, which were delivered directly to the nonprofit’s office, and all incoming tax deductible donations were used by the nonprofit for school supplies. Volunteers even brought their own new or used school and office supplies.

At Alabama Hoops, students can expect to find all sorts of school supplies from paper and pencils to markers, folders and binders. Volunteers will also pass out new and gently used books.

Little Hands Serving Hearts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based out of the Magic City. Executive Director Ashley Seligson said the group’s goal is simple: teach children the importance of community.

“We are dedicated to creating and providing service opportunities for children with no minimum age to volunteer,” Seligson said. “We do a variety of events throughout the year, and it’s just a great way for kids of all ages, including families, to get involved and serve their community. It’s one of our visions to help children realize their potential by building future leadership opportunities.”

Children of all ages and families of all sizes will be on-site filling backpacks for elementary-, middle- and high-school-aged students. Last year, Seligson said volunteers filled more than 100 backpacks and that the group is looking to surpass the milestone this weekend. The nonprofit has contacted several local school systems and the Shelby County Department of Human Resources, hoping to spread the word about the school supply drive.

Seligson said Operation Fill A Backpack gives K-12 students the opportunity to focus on what is most important: getting back to the classroom.

“I’m super excited to get the school supplies into the hands of people that need them,” she said. “That's, first and foremost, a great way to help others in our community. It’s our goal [in] doing this event to help lessen the burden. No child should have to go to school and worry about if they have the correct supplies. We're there to help alleviate that burden, that way they can walk into school confident, ready to have fun and learn. Last year, we had over 100 families come to pick up school supplies. We’re hoping that we'll have just as many this year or even more.”

Seligson said the project also makes a lasting impression on young volunteers, who, she hopes, walk away from this event feeling inspired.

“I hope that everyone involved is able to experience empathy, compassion and the importance of community,” she said. “I also think it's important for our children, when they're doing volunteer opportunities, [to learn] that no matter who you are, your background [or] how old you are, you always have something to share with others. I hope, from a very young age, they know their value in community, the importance of community and that it takes everyone together. We always say one person can make a difference, but together is how we bring about change. [By] participating in a volunteer opportunity, hopefully they'll be able to experience that firsthand.”

Ultimately, Seligson said this school supply drive is a win-win for all parties involved.

“I think anytime that we're able to help someone in need, it's positively affecting everyone involved,” she said. “It positively impacts the person that is receiving our time, talent and treasure. The impact is meant not only for our local community, but being able to spread that kindness, like confetti, and sprinkle it all over the state. [This] can leave everlasting, positive impacts on folks, not only the ones who are receiving those gifts but also the ones who are volunteering and helping pass out those gifts.”

Any child or adult looking to volunteer for Little Hands Serving Hearts can visit the nonprofit’s website and fill out an online form expressing their interest. Volunteers for Operation Fill A Backpack are needed both Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5. Friday’s volunteers can help fill and sort school supplies for delivery day. Saturday’s volunteers can participate in the school supply drive by handing out school supplies to families and students at Alabama Hoops.

The nonprofit also hosts other fundraising and volunteer opportunities throughout the year, including Christmas Blessings, where volunteers pack bags of food for the holiday season, and Share the Warmth, where volunteers pass out coffee and warm clothing to Birmingham’s homeless community. Information on all upcoming events can be found on Little Hands Serving Heart’s website.