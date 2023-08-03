Alabama GOP: Trump is still coming despite new indictment

The Alabama Republican Party says Donald Trump’s planned visit this week is still on. The Department of Justice indicted the former President for allegedly trying to stay in power after losing to Joe Biden. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Alabama GOP summer dinner tomorrow night. State Republican party chairman John Wahl spoke with APR before the indictment was announced. He says Trump’s visit is an opportunity for the state to hear from all the GOP Presidential candidates starting with Ron DeSantis…

“Reached out to DeSantis had him come back in March, and immediately reached back out to the Trump team about bringing him back to the state of Alabama,” said Wahl. “So the citizens of Alabama could hear directly from Donald Trump on his vision for America and his presidential campaign.”

The latest indictment against the former Commander-in-chief isn’t the only story swirling around the event. Alabama also lost the U.S. Space Command to Colorado this week. The Associated Press reports that Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, General James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. Air Force leadership disagrees and believed that moving to Huntsville was the right move. State GOP chair John Wahl says he’s heard claims by the White House that the decision was non-political…

“When you look at the site that would be most acceptable for Space Command, no, we're deserves that more than Huntsville, Alabama. And it begs the question, why is the Biden administration changing locations?” Wahl asked.

The State GOP will also vote on a resolution in favor of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville. He’s blocking military promotions in the Senate over the Pentagon’s policy on abortion. President Biden has called Tuberville’s actions “irresponsible.” John Wahl says the Senator voting how Alabamians feel and that taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to fund abortions. Critics point out that the Pentagon policy pays for travel for members of the military to go states where abortion is legal, not for the medical procedure itself.