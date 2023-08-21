Digital Media Center
News

State Health officials on alert for mosquito borne virus

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published August 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
Pixabay

State health officials are warning the public to be on guard for a disease spread by mosquitoes. Two human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been reported in Baldwin County in the past few weeks. One of those illnesses ended in a fatality. The Alabama Department of Public Health is alerting state residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten. The list includes using bug repellent, wearing long sleeved shirts and long trousers.

An ADPH release says...

One of the viruses carried by certain types of mosquitos causes Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). While a rare disease, EEE can cause severe illness and death. No vaccine and no specific treatments are available for EEE. Two cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in humans have been reported in Baldwin County in the past few weeks, regrettably including one fatality.

Preventingmosquito bites is needed to protect against viruses such as EEE and West Nile virus that are present in Alabama. Mosquito repellents are particularly needed at the dawn and dusk hours and municipal mosquito control spraying is needed to prevent new hatches.

To avoid mosquito bites, ADPH suggests in its release...

· Use insect repellents.

· Wear long sleeves and long pants when possible.

· Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.

· Treat clothing with repellents.

· Use air conditioning or screens on windows and doors.

