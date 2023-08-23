A local nonprofit is inviting the community to have a drink and talk about the Alabama coastal environment

The Alabama Coastal foundation is partnering with Big Beach Brewing to host Connect to your Coast. This free outreach event is on August 24th and is a chance to learn about the organization and how to get involved with supporting the environment.

These gatherings are every month and serve as an opportunity for the community have a drink with some staff members of the ACF. Proceeds raised from the upcoming event will go to the ACF. Executive Director of the ACF, Mark Berte, said that these meetings help the foundation make a greater effect on our state’s environment.

“All the proceeds raised that day help to support our education programs and also our volunteer outreach. So the more funds that we are able to get each year, the more impact we are able to have in a positive way for our coastal environment,” Berte explained.

This month’s meeting will also be a celebration of the ACF. Berte explained how the nonprofit has been serving the coastal environment for 30 years.

“We do education programs, not only Kindergarten through 12th grade, but we also have adult education programs to help educate people about our coastal environment,” said Berte. “We want to get them engaged them and how they can actually help. And that includes cleanups planting trees that we do see, oh, planting, so we do a lot of giving back to our community.”

Berte says that the state of the environment depends on the involvement of the public.

“It's so important for everybody to understand that the environment is only going to be here as long as we take the time and care to protect it.”

For more information on this event and the AFC, visit Connect to Your Coast | ACF Website (joinacf.org).