Birmingham festival brings art to the streets of downtown, promotes local artists

The 2023 Birmingham Artwalk is returning to downtown Birmingham on September 8th and 9th. This free event is a chance for both local and regional artist to display their work to the public at a unique festival setting.

The Artwalk district is on 20th Street from 1st Avenue North to 4th Avenue North. Festival hours are Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say the first day of the event is meant for the artists to meet each other in a reception venue. During the second day, festival goers can expect live music, food vendors and street performers. There will also be a “KidsZone” full of art activities for children on Saturday.

Tony Diliberto, president of Birmingham Artwalk, said the festival brings a lot of different types of artwork to the Magic City.

“We have a variety of art. From paintings, mixed media, jewelry, wood, metal, ceramics, fiber photography, you name it. Pretty much going to see all different types of art,” said Diliberto.

Birmingham Artwalk features the work of more than 90+ visual artists. It’s free to the public and has drawn more than 8,000+ people to the streets of downtown in the past.

Diliberto said the event is also a way to promote artist both at the festival and leading up to it.

“Once our application process happens, and everyone has been selected for the show, we feature the artists on our Facebook page on a weekly basis, promoting each artist all the way up until the show,” he explained.

For more information on the Birmingham Artwalk, visit this website.