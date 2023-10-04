Study: How Women in Alabama shoulder “The Invisible Family Load”

The invisible family load is that intangible and never ending to do list of things that keeps a family and a household running. The mental load is all the planning and coordinating that must take place just in someone's head to lay the groundwork for a successful day, event, or activity.

Experts say that the aspect that is most draining for moms is the emotional labor of managing children's emotional states. Women don't just need help with accomplishing every chore around the house. They also need relief from being the one in charge of knowing what needs to get done and from the responsibility of making sure you're doing your part.

Dr. Maura Mills is the Associate Professor of Management in UA’s Department of Management.

She says there are some positive and negative outcomes regarding the impact of invisible labor on women.

“Bearing the invisible labor of the family and the household can be very psychologically draining, and can negatively impact a whole host of outcomes, including sleep, exhaustion, and even lower life and family satisfaction. We did also find some positive outcomes like a sense of enrichment and family satisfaction,” she says.

The modern workweek just wasn't designed for dual career families. Historically, most families had one parent who worked full time to support the family financially, while the other parent, usually the woman, stayed home and managed everything else about their lives and families. But as dual career families are increasingly prevalent, even necessary, in many cases, the workload of the home and the family and the children hasn't led up at all.

Many women bear the weight of not only managing their feelings but also their partners to accomplish the daily tasks. This is often referred to as “emotional labor,” or the invisible work necessary to manage households, often despite working outside the home as much as their partners.

The belief that women primarily oversee and accountable for the emotional climate in the home is still part of the invisible work that women do. And part of the issue about that is that it’s seen as something natural in women as opposed to something that takes time, energy, and skill.

Men also don’t experience the societal pressure to take charge of the family to-do list like women do.

Dr. Maura Mills gave several examples on how partners can become supportive during a difficult time like women invisible family load.

“Partners can be helpful by being more proactive about their family and household needs and taking initiative and thinking about tasks that need to be done. Asking what you can do to help is great to a point, but it also implies that it's someone else's job to notice and keep track of what needs to be done, rather than a truly equal partnership,” she says.

When women tell their partners about the mental load especially about how hard it is to be constantly trying to remember all the things that need to get done around the house and for the kids. Their partners will sometimes simply tell them to "stop worrying so much."

Men often say they’re perfectly willing to help when women tell them what they need to do, but don’t understand that expecting women to delegate every conceivable task is a big part of the emotional labor women are sick of typically having to do. For example, if a husband is going to the grocery store but asks his wife about what he should buy or for meal-planning, well, that’s not really helping with the emotional workload.

