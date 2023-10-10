Birmingham campaign honors inspiring women in the Magic City

Nominations are open for the Birmingham StrongHer Campaign. This campaign recognizes women who inspire and make a difference in The Magic City. Nominees must either live, work, go to school or volunteer in the city. Nominations close on October 31st.

In the past, women of the StrongHer Campaign have been named unsung “sheroes.” According to Chanda Temples, the senior project manager for the Birmingham mayor’s office, these are women who make the city a better place.

“A “shero” is a woman working behind the scenes. She may not really get recognition for what she does, but she truly makes a difference. The work that she does to move the city forward,” said Temples.

Women who are nominated and selected as a shero in the StrongHer Campaign will be highlighted during Women’s History Month in March 2024. Every day, a different women will be featured on the city’s different social media platforms.

Temples, who writes the profiles of the sheroes, said she has been inspired by the power of these women and wants to encourage others to nominate someone in the city who embodies what it means to be a shero.

“If there's someone in your life that you think would be ideal candidate for StrongHer, please nominate them today. We just want to highlight the strength of a woman because we know that women are so important … We consider them the backbone of our city,” said Temples.

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launched the StrongHer Campaign back in 2019 as a way to highlight women working to make a difference in the Magic City.

For more information on the Birmingham StrongHer Campaign, to see past sheroes or to nominate someone, visit the city’s website.