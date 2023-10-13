U.S. Coast Guard art on display at Mobile museum through December

The National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, or GulfQuest, is displaying almost 40 works of art from 28 United States Coast Guard Artists in its new exhibit, which is open now.

The art was lent to GulfQuest by the United States Coast Guard Art Program, or COGAP, which aims to use the art as an outreach tool to educate the public about the Coast Guard.

Kiara Brown, the public relations officer for GulfQuest, said the exhibit is intended to highlight all the Coast Guard does for the Gulf of Mexico.

“It brings to life the daring search and rescue missions, the dramatic surfboat exercises, the living Marine Resources and Environment Protection that they do,” said Brown.

The art is intended to honor all the ways the military branch serves the Gulf of Mexico and its people.

“The Coast Guard plays a pivotal role in making sure that we're safe and making sure that people are rescued,” Brown said. “And they're working behind the scenes and around the clock. So, we were looking for a way just to display to our guests what they do, as well as how important they are to Alabama,” she continued.

Brown said the display is compelling for a number of reasons, including its showcasing of the lesser-seen women of the Coast Guard.

“One of the most pivotal pieces of art in the exhibit is the art that highlights the women in the Coast Guard,” Brown said. “A lot of times we don't get to see the women who lead the Coast Guard, the women who leave their families and their children and who worked very, very hard to leave some of these search and rescue missions.”

Some of the art is local and hand selected by staff, Brown said.

“One of the pieces of art that we hand selected is from an artist that is right here on Dauphin Island,” said Brown. “His name is Ollie Tucker Jr., and he does watercolor. He has a piece of art that's hanging in our museum that displays the stingray at the Mobile Bay. It’s just a beautiful piece of art, and it was great to make a local connection.”

Brown said she thinks the exhibit will help to bring a greater appreciation for the United States Coast Guard and all the members do for the Gulf.

“I believe that it will also inspire some people, especially our young people, our high school students, to maybe consider joining the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Brown.

The GulfQuest National Maritime Museum is located at 155 South Water Street in Mobile. Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults.

For more information, click here.