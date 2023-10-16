Application fee for some freshmen, transfer and grad students waived in Alabama during Free App Week

A statewide effort to help Alabama students pursuing higher education to save money is happening this week. Different state colleges and universities are waiving their application fees from Monday, October 16 – Friday, October 20. This is for what’s known as Free App Week.

The University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham are just two of the schools taking part. The event happens twice a year and is an effort of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.

Right now, UA is waiving the $40 application fee for freshmen or transfer students applying for the Spring, Summer or Fall 2024 Semesters. Landon Wade is the Director of Graduate Admissions at the Tuscaloosa campus. He said Free App Week is a way for schools to help remove the financial barrier that could stop a student from applying for higher education.

“Alabama Free App Week was started to encourage students across the state to apply for college or post-secondary opportunities,” he explained. “Several institutions across the state choose to participate in free app week. The University of Alabama is just one of those. Some participate at only the undergraduate level of some do both undergraduate and graduate.”

Wade said Free App Week opens the doors to different areas of schooling offered on campus, including undergraduate and graduate programs.

“Students would have the opportunity to apply for the undergraduate program at the website. They would have the opportunity to gain more information there. The application would need to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. [on] October the 20th.”

For more information about undergraduate requirements, visit UA’s freshman and transfer admission requirement pages. Wade said the same deadline applies for those interested in UA’s graduate program, but the process is a little different.

“For the graduate program, they would go and visit the Graduate School website. There would be a link to a form to complete for eligibility there. Same rules would apply. The application would need to be submitted no later than October the 20th.”

Meantime, entering first-time freshman, transfer and online students can apply at no cost to the University of Alabama at Birmingham during Free App Week. Details can be found here.