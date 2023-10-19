Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently off the air. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

No. 11 Alabama hosts 17th-ranked Tennessee with both still chasing division titles

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 59-39-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama sits atop the Southeastern Conference West as the division’s only undefeated team in league play. The Crimson Tide had a 15-game streak in this rivalry snapped with a 52-49 loss in Knoxville. Tennessee controls its own destiny in the SEC East if the Volunteers can win out, but the Volunteers are starting a stretch with three SEC road games over the next month before they host top-ranked Georgia on Nov. 18.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s run defense against Tennessee’s rushing offense. The Crimson Tide rank 18th nationally giving up just 104.2 yards rushing per game, two spots ahead of Tennessee’s run defense. The Volunteers lead the SEC and rank sixth nationally averaging 231.3 yards rushing using a trio of running backs led by Jaylen Wright. They just ran for 232 yards in last week’s win over Texas A&M, which featured the SEC’s stingiest run defense giving up only 84 yards rushing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: QB Joe Milton III. He is coming off a 100-yard passing performance in the Vols’ 20-13 win over Texas A&M, the lowest yardage for a quarterback coached by Josh Heupel since 2016 when the Tennessee coach was Missouri’s coordinator and Drew Lock threw for 98 yards for Missouri. Milton is averaging 210.7 yards passing with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe. Milroe's biggest success has come with his downfield throws and he's mostly avoided costly mistakes since a loss to No. 8 Texas. But he also completed only 10 passes against Arkansas, even if they went for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the 21st game between these rivals with both teams ranked in a rivalry called the Third Saturday in October since 1939. ... Tennessee is looking for consecutive winsin the series for the first time since 2003 and 2004. The Vols last won in Tuscaloosa in 2003 in a game that went five OTs. ... Tennessee ranks third in the SEC and 18th nationally allowing 17 points per game. The Volunteers have allowed a league-low 11 TDs, including two over the last seven quarters. ... This game features two of the SEC’s sack leaders led by Alabama LB Dallas Turner (seven) and Tennessee DL James Pearce Jr. (six). ... Tennessee is averaging four sacks per game, second in the SEC and third nationally with at least one sack in 10 straight games.

Tags
News Crimson Tide footballUniversity of Alabama footballAlabama FootballSEC college football
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate