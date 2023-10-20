Tuscaloosa to host free Tech or Treat event at the Gateway

The City of Tuscaloosa is set to host its annual Tech or Treat event on October 24th from 6-8 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center on University Boulevard.

Organizers say this event is designed to teach participants about STEAM concepts, which include science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, while they have fun gathering candy and prizes.

Nicole Moreno-Lacalle, the special events operations manager for the city of Tuscaloosa, said Tech or Treat aims to bring together the Tuscaloosa community.

“The goal of all of our events is to bring the community together and have that camaraderie between people and just offer free, fun, family friendly events for everybody,” Moreno-Lacalle said.

Almost 40 tables are expected to be there, with different organizations featuring games, experiments, and prizes galore.

“We will have 37 tables and different organizations… different city of Tuscaloosa departments that will all have a table,” Moreno-Lacalle said. “Then we have different groups from The University of Alabama. We've got Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama Boys and Girls Clubs, Townsquare Media and WVUA. We've got the National Water Center, a couple of churches and DCH.”

Moreno-Lacalle said the event also serves the purpose of introducing the Gateway and its resources to those who might not know it’s there.

“The purpose is just to offer another free community event to bring together people while also giving people the opportunity to visit the gateway,” she said. “The inside of it will be closed. But we hope that it will just show people where the Gateway Innovate Discovery is, and then they can come back and visit another time [to] see what they have to offer there,” Moreno-Lacalle said.

Letting loose and having fun with the whole family is what the event is really about, Moreno-Lacalle said.

“Having something free and fun to go do together and just spend that quality time be able to dress up. The adults are encouraged to dress up as well, and just collect candy and learn at the same time,” Moreno-Lacalle said. “What can be better?”

More on the Tech or Treat event can be found here.