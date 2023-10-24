A personal story about Alzheimer the focus of a film in Alabama

A new film being shot in Alabama focuses on the issue of Alzheimer’s Disease. Dear Grandma dives into the story through the point of view of the woman’s granddaughter who’s writing and directing the film. Maggie Ballard says that her grandmother was her best friend and her kindred spirit. The partnership with the Three Rivers Theatre Company allows donors for the GoFundMe Page to qualify for a tax write off.

“Anybody who may be going through something similar with somebody that they care about will feel a little less alone in the journey,” said Ballard.

The film is to begin shooting next May and to be released in Birmingham. The Go fund me page is currently sitting at just over two thousand dollars. The fundraising goal is set at ninety thousand.

Ballard has worked as a film maker in Mobile and Birmingham for the last fourteen years. She says the goal is to bring awareness to the trials and tribulations of Alzheimer’s through this film.

“We'll have to shoot one day in Rome, Georgia, which is where my grandmother grew up just for authenticity of getting like her actual house. Otherwise, the entire project will be filmed in Birmingham,” she said.

Maggie Ballard says that her grandmother was her best friend and her kindred spirit. The partnership with the Three Rivers Theatre Company allows donors for the GoFundMe Page to qualify for a tax write off.

“Anybody who may be going through something similar with somebody that they care about will feel a little less alone in the journey,” said Ballard.

The film is to begin shooting next May and to be released in Birmingham. The Go fund me page is currently sitting at just over two thousand dollars. The fundraising goal is set at ninety thousand.

Ballard has worked as a film maker in Mobile and Birmingham for the last fourteen years. She says the goal is to bring awareness to the trials and tribulations of Alzheimer’s through this film.

“We'll have to shoot one day in Rome, Georgia, which is where my grandmother grew up just for authenticity of getting like her actual house. Otherwise, the entire project will be filmed in Birmingham,” she said.