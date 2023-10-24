Alabama Coastal Foundation to host annual Connect to Your Coast Event at Mobile Brewery

The nonprofit organization Alabama Coastal Foundation is hosting their fourth annual Connect to Your Coast event. The event will take place at Braided River Brewing Company in Mobile on Thursday, October 26th, from 4-8 p.m.

The event is intended to be a relaxed, come and go evening where attendees can learn more about the Alabama Coastal Foundation and the coastal environment.

Mark Berte, the executive director of the Alabama Coastal Foundation, said the Connect to Your Coast event is meant to help celebrate the foundation.

“It's basically a free outreach event for people to learn about our coastal foundation work and to volunteer and really to understand what we do and have an adult beverage to celebrate the work that we do.”

Berte said that the foundation partnering with the brewing company is part of a “natural, symbiotic relationship.”

“The Alabama Coastal Foundation, we've been around for 30 years, and we became a statewide organization 12 years ago. One of the things we do is partner with other nonprofit groups, but also the private sector, seafood restaurants and breweries,” Berte said. “To get to have good beer and good seafood, you have to have good clean water. So, it's a good, natural fit to be a part of that.”

A portion of the proceeds from the beer sold at the event will be donated to support the foundation.

According to Berte, the merchandise sold will also serve to benefit the foundation, through both the buying and wearing of it.

“You can get one of our pint glasses that have a picture of the beach sea turtle logo on there or one of our coastal IQ logos,” Berte said. “So, we have really great merchandise that helps. You know, the more people that wear that merchandise, the more they'll know about our coastal environment and want to help to give back to support that.”

Some Alabama Coastal Foundation staff are expected to attend the event, and Berte said the event is sure to be a good time.

“If you have never been to one of our events before, my hope is that you'll say hey, you know what I'm looking forward to doing something fun on a Thursday afternoon and just swing by,” Berte said. “I promise you, the beer is great, and the people are great. So, you will definitely have a great time.”