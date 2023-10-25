City of Montevallo to host annual Art Stalk event

The city of Montevallo is set to host its annual Art Stalk event on Main Street in Downtown Montevallo on October 28th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is expected to host over 5,000 attendees. and more than 130 artists are set to attend.

Emily Gill is the coordinator of the Montevallo Artwalk organization, which puts together the Art Stalk event. She said this year, the annual arts festival will boast many different kinds of art.

“We have some wonderful painters who are selling original paintings, lots of prints. We have print makers, we have some plotters, we have people who make jewelry of all different kinds,” Gill said. “We have some people that sell edible items like cookies, or they have a custom baking business,” she continued. “We’ve got some authors setting up and storytellers. We have photographers, we have mixed media, we have people who make kind of home objects. It's just a little bit of everything.”

Gill said the Art Stalk helps to bring together the community of Montevallo.

“I think it looks to add to the quality of life for the people living here and within what we would consider our kind of wider community. I think it also provides something pleasant and fun to do for the campus community.”

One of the main draws for artists to attend the Art Stalk is the space for both new and experienced creatives to practice their craft.

“It's always something different. And I think it's because we have people using it as a testing ground,” Gill said. “[There are] people who are just getting started out, and then the returning artists are able to keep creating and evolving. So, I think that's kind of our that's our flavor. It's just very relaxed, fun.”

The event is getting larger every year, said Gill. She said she attributes this to the friendly atmosphere of Montevallo.

“I think that that's one of the things that really makes it special. And that's something we share with all of the festivals in Montevallo. There's something about the environment, about how pleasant our Main Street is, how pleasant our park is, and everybody just seems to come just to have a good time,” said Gill.

In the occurrence of severe weather, the Art Stalk will be moved to Saturday, November 4th at the same time.

To learn more about the Art Stalk, visit the festival’s Facebook page here.