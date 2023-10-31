Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

A Huntsville man is under indictment for threatening Georgia's Trump prosecutor

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published October 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis brought charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 others for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, some state legislative and congressional Republicans called for the Legislature to impeach her. The idea was shot down quickly by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who referred to the threats as “political theater.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore/AP
/
AP
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis brought charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 others for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, some state legislative and congressional Republicans called for the Legislature to impeach her. The idea was shot down quickly by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who referred to the threats as “political theater.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

An Alabama man made his first court appearance ahead of his arraignment next month on charges of making alleged threats against Georgia officials involved in the arrest and prosecution of Donald Trump.

A federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted Arthur Ray Hanson II, of Huntsville, on charges of transmitting interstate threats. Prosecutors say he planned to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat over their connection to the arrest and prosecution to Trump. His trial over allegedly trying to illegally overturn the Presidential election results will take place next year.

Published reports quote Hanson as saying "…if you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President and it's gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad [expletive]'s probably gonna happen to you."

Federal officials in the case stressed the seriousness of the charges.

"Threats against public servants are not only illegal, but also a threat against our democratic process," said FBI Special Agent in Atlanta, Keri Farley. "The FBI's mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. We take this responsibility very seriously and seek to punish those who engage in this type of criminal behavior, and to send the message that such conduct will not be tolerated."

Attorney, and prominent conservative media figure, Jenna Ellis was the latest defendant to plead guilty to a felony charge over efforts to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. Ellis tearfully told the judge Tuesday she looks back on that time with "deep remorse." Ellis is the fourth defendant in the case to enter into a plea deal with prosecutors. She was a vocal part of Trump's reelection campaign and was charged alongside the Republican former president and 17 others with violating the state's anti-racketeering law. Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in the Georgia case, used Ellis' plea to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the racketeering charges Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought.

 
Tags
News U.S. Capitol insurrectionDonald TrumpElectoral CollegeGeorgia
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate