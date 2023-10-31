Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

Nearly $4M in federal funding given to new UA project to help youth in rural Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published October 31, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT
Pixabay

A new initiative by The University of Alabama aims to alleviate the shortage of health services for youth in rural Alabama counties. The H.O.P.E project stands for health, opportunity, passion and equity. The program received more than $3.7 million in federal funding.

The H.O.P.E Project is led by UA’s College of Human Environmental Sciences and the Center for Substance Use Research and Related Conditions, which focuses on behavioral health, mental health, and promotes the health and well-being of individuals and communities affected by substance abuse in Alabama. The program is also supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Dr. Deborah Casper is an associate professor in the College of Human Environmental Sciences at UA who secured the funding for the project. She said children are the most vulnerable due to limited resources and opportunities.

“Our goal is to promote health, opportunity, passion and equity through the development of sustainable, collaborative, community resources for children, youth and families in rural Alabama,” she explained in a press release. “It's a project that will establish new behavioral health prevention, treatment and recovery services.”

The H.O.P.E Project is designed for youth between ages five and 17 in Alabama public schools to help target behavioral health care such as substance misuse and mental health issues. The initiative gained inspiration from the HRSA opioid response program, which established behavioral health care services for children and adolescents.

Dr. Casper said the H.O.P.E Project calls for a variety of sustainable health care from prevention to treatment, recovery services for youth and adolescents. Within the project, training and mentorship will be offered to school personnel and professionals. Community partnerships will be increased to help identify at-risk youth.

Organizers say this is a four-year project that will start in Pickens County, then move to a different surrounding county each year. The project aims to reach nearly 5,000 youth within the four years.

Read more about the H.O.P.E Project here.
Tags
News black belt regionRural HealthAlabama Center for Rural EnterpriseThe University of Alabama
Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a graduate assistant at Alabama Public Radio. She joined APR in 2022. She graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in public relations. Over the past year, Jolencia has written a range of stories covering events throughout the state. When she's not working at APR, she's writing for 1956 Magazine and The Crimson White.

See stories by Jolencia Jones
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate