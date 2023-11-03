Digital Media Center
Abortion providers in Arizona may soon rejoin Alabama colleagues in suing over State laws

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published November 3, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. Abortion rights advocates on Aug. 8, 2023, began a push to ask Arizona voters to create a constitutional right to abortion, injecting the issue into the battleground state's volatile politics ahead of next year's election. If proponents collect enough signatures, Arizona will become the latest state to put the question of reproductive rights directly to voters, who have turned out in large numbers to support abortion rights even in conservative states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. Abortion rights advocates on Aug. 8, 2023, began a push to ask Arizona voters to create a constitutional right to abortion, injecting the issue into the battleground state's volatile politics ahead of next year's election. If proponents collect enough signatures, Arizona will become the latest state to put the question of reproductive rights directly to voters, who have turned out in large numbers to support abortion rights even in conservative states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

An appellate court ruling may mean abortion providers in Arizona may rejoin Alabama in lawsuits against State bans on the procedure. This week’s ruling could revive a challenge against Arizona’s law that halts abortions over genetic abnormalities in the fetus. Alabama providers are fighting against prosecuting people who help women travel to pro-choice States. Two lawsuits are seeking clarification on whether AG Steve Marshall can take legal action on that basis. Robin Marty is Executive Director of the West Alabama Women’s center in Tuscaloosa. She says it’s appropriate that this legal fight is taking place here…

“There are a lot of people who are ready to make noise who are ready to bring some justice to a really frustratingly corrupt political system here. And we just need to be loud because this is the birthplace of the civil rights movement.”

The non-profit group Alabama Arise set the expansion of Medicaid in the State as one of its top legislative goals in 2024. Marty says a court victory and the expansion of health insurance coverage for low-income residents in the State is something her patients need…

“That would be a huge difference for so many of the patients that we see. So all of those things are really demoralizing,” Marty said. “But on the other hand, they aren't hard to change, you just need a lot of people to make a lot of noise. And that is the part that encourages me.

A report in the Guardian says the number of abortions in pro-choice States has increased following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending Roe Versus Wade. The newspaper says pro-life States with laws against abortion saw 114,590 fewer procedures compared to the SCOTUS decision. Pro-Choice States, by contrast, reported 116,790 more abortions were conducted.

 
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
