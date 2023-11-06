There’s one face Republicans may not see during next month’s planned GOP Presidential debate in Tuscaloosa

Former Arkansas Governor was booed during a Florida Republican summit over the weekend. Hutchinson stated that Donald Trump would likely be convicted before the November election. Published reports say an RNC memo on the Tuscaloosa debate suggest Hutchinson may not meet the requirements for donors and poll numbers.

A fourth Republican presidential debate set out heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before. In a memo sent to campaigns on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said the fourth debate would take place December 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To make the stage, candidates must garner at least 6% in two approved national polls, or 6% in one poll from two separate early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. According to the memo, first reported by The New York Times, participants also need to amass at least 80,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory, in 20 or more states. Candidates have until 48 hours before the debate to satisfy the requirements.