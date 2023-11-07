Stephen King movie to film today in Mobile

Commuters in Mobile might find it a little tougher to get around. Police say they’ve have blocked off several streets in the Port City for the filming of the motion picture “The Life of Chuck,” starring actors Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill. Hiddleston is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the character Loki in several of the Marvel Avenger films, and an on-demand series for Disney. Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films.

WMPI-TV reports parts of Dauphin Street, between North Franklin Street and South Jefferson Street will be blocked off today to allow film crews to work. “The Life of Chuck,” based on a novel by horror writer Steven King, has kept the Alabama film industry busy lately. The book is about a man who died of a brain tumor, and his life is told in reverse order.

The local booking agency Barefoot Models and Talent says it held a casting call for extras age 11 years and up for the “The Life of Chuck” project. Most of the actors were meant to be used in a scene filming in Baldwin County. Those who are available weekdays could also work as stand-ins for the film. Those are people who would not end up in the final cut of the film but would work directly with the crew, as they do makeup or lighting tests or blocking the scene before the actors take part in filming.

Published reports say the Gulf Coast filming of “The Life of Chuck” could use one thousand extras over the four weeks of filming Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama. The website StephenKing.com says “The Life of Chuck” started as a novella in the 2020 collection, “If it Bleeds.”

