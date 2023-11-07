Digital Media Center
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

Stephen King movie to film today in Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST
FILE - Stephen King poses for a photo May 22, 2018, at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. The government and publishing titan Penguin Random House are set to exchange opening salvos in a federal antitrust trial Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, as the U.S. seeks to block the biggest U.S. book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster. The government’s “star” witness will be Stephen King, the renowned and genre-transcending author whose works are published by Simon & Schuster. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
/
Invision
Commuters in Mobile might find it a little tougher to get around. Police say they’ve have blocked off several streets in the Port City for the filming of the motion picture “The Life of Chuck,” starring actors Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill. Hiddleston is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the character Loki in several of the Marvel Avenger films, and an on-demand series for Disney. Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films.

WMPI-TV reports parts of Dauphin Street, between North Franklin Street and South Jefferson Street will be blocked off today to allow film crews to work. “The Life of Chuck,” based on a novel by horror writer Steven King, has kept the Alabama film industry busy lately. The book is about a man who died of a brain tumor, and his life is told in reverse order.

The local booking agency Barefoot Models and Talent says it held a casting call for extras age 11 years and up for the “The Life of Chuck” project. Most of the actors were meant to be used in a scene filming in Baldwin County. Those who are available weekdays could also work as stand-ins for the film. Those are people who would not end up in the final cut of the film but would work directly with the crew, as they do makeup or lighting tests or blocking the scene before the actors take part in filming.

Published reports say the Gulf Coast filming of “The Life of Chuck” could use one thousand extras over the four weeks of filming Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama. The website StephenKing.com says “The Life of Chuck” started as a novella in the 2020 collection, “If it Bleeds.”
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
