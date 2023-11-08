Digital Media Center
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

The Equal Justice Initiative announces new Freedom Monument Sculpture Park

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Equal Justice Initiative

The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) announced the construction of the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, a new 17-acre site in Montgomery. Opening early 2024, the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will feature large-scale sculptures, art works, historical artifacts, and a new National Monument honoring enslaved people who were emancipated after the Civil War.

The Freedom Sculpture Park will join the EJI’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice to form the legacy sites. These sites will provide a space for education, discussion and reflection on our nation’s history.

“We want to create a space that centers the lives of enslaved people and allows all Americans to learn about the history of slavery,” said Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the EJI. “We think this is important for having a more honest, rooted understanding of our past, which is key to building the kind of just and hopeful future healthy future that many of us want to see.”

The highlight of the park will be the National Monument to Freedom, a 150-foot long structure that honors all four million former slaves in the U.S. More than 100,000 names representing millions of Black families are engraved here, offering a space to recognize the courageous survivors of this horrific era.

“This monument will present these names and create an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge the labor, the suffering, the struggle and the contributions of millions of enslaved people who helped build this country. The people who made a commitment to citizenship, and to a kind of healthy future that we've yet to achieve, but we continue to fight for.”

On the banks of the Alabama River, where tens of thousands of enslaved Black people were trafficked by boat and rail, Freedom Monument Sculpture Park creates an immersive experience in a historically significant physical space where visitors can deepen their knowledge and understanding of history, the power of art, and the importance of justice.

For more information about the EJI’s Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, visit their website.
News EJIEqual Justice Initiative AlabamaBryan Stevensonlast U.S. slave shipslavery
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
    Pat Duggins
    Part 1— "The 40 unmarked graves"Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
  • Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder at the unveiling of a statue in his honor in Tuscaloosa
    News
    "No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
    Pat Duggins
    Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder lives next door.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned" Part 3-- They may not see anything but a rock...
    Pat Duggins
    The thirteenth amendment did away with slavery in the United States one hundred and fifty seven years ago. Alabama voters may take similar action next month. The state’s Constitution still allows involuntary servitude. An estimated four hundred thousand slaves were held in Alabama before they were finally freed in 1865. APR spoke with the descendants of some of these people. They talked about trying to find the burial sites of their ancestors, and facing roadblocks not shared by their white neighbors.
  • News
    No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case.
  • No Stone Unturned: What people don't want to talk about
    One issue with preserving these cemeteries may be getting people, both black and white, to talk about it.
