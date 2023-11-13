Alabama Coastal Foundation opens internship applications for the spring

ACF plays a role in improving and protecting the coastal environment of Alabama. The spring interns have job responsibilities like recruiting and coordinating volunteers for Martin Luther King Jr. Cleanup and relation to education programs throughout the 1st-8th grades. ACF is looking for new interns for 2024

This is an unpaid internship that has a minimum 10 hours with a maximum of 40 hours that can be counted towards course credit. The schedule is mutually agreed upon by ACF and the applicant

“The character values that ACF is looking for includes people with strong analytical skills that can listen and work collaboratively,” said Mark Berte, the executive director of ACF. “Showing initiative that can work from far away and can fulfill the job responsibilities.”

The programs within ACF that educates current and future leaders which gives meaningful volunteer opportunities for people to help our coastal environment.

ACF is celebrating their 30th anniversary which was formed in 1993. This organization began in Fairhope and now covers the entire state of Alabama. ACF works with the Nature Conservancy that helps with the coastal environment that works with the local, state, and local sectors.

“Alabama has two coastal counties and 40% of the seafood for the entire country comes from the Gulf of Mexico,” Berte said. ”So the more that we want to protect it, the longer that people can actually enjoy it and not only their kids, but their grandkids could come and enjoy it as well.

The deadline for spring applicants is November 30. And the one for the summer is April 30. But in essence, all they need to do is email a PDF of their resume at join acf.org.