City of Auburn welcomes 17th annual Holiday Art Sale

The Auburn Arts Association and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 17th Annual Holiday Arts Sale at the Frank Brown Recreation Center and the Harris Center on Saturday, November 18th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will have both local and regional artist selling handmade work. Items like pottery, paintings, photography, handmade soap, jewelry, scarves, hats, candles and more will be available for purchase.

Organizers say the Holiday Art Sale is an opportunity to get in some early holiday shopping. Emillie Dombrowski, the art education specialist for the city of Auburn Parks and Recreation, said there will be a wide variety of homemade goods for everyone on the shopping list.

“We have culinary artists, woodworking, woodturning, pretty much anything that you think you could turn into a hobby, we have an artist who sells it,” she said. “There's going to be over 10,000 items that you can purchase for the holidays.”

The art sale will occupy two buildings this year to accommodate the 110 vendors selling their work, making it great opportunity to shop locally and meet the artist. There will also be golf carts to assist shoppers to and from to the parking lot.

Dombrowski said this holiday art sale is the areas first for this year. She said she believes this gives shoppers the chance to get a first glance at the artist work this season.

“What’s cool, is this market is pretty much the first holiday market in our community, so you're going to get the fresh pick from all of the vendors,” she explained. “Some of them do multiple markets, and you're going to get that first pick.”

Portions of the proceeds will go to support the Auburn Arts Association’s art education programs.

Admission to the 17th annual Holiday Arts Sale is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the city of Auburn’s website.