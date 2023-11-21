Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

Alabama Grammy-winning indie record label continues 10th anniversary celebration during Thanksgiving weekend

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST
Single Lock Records

A Grammy-winning Southern music label based in Florence is turning ten years old. Single Lock Records is holding a series of one-time-only concerts to mark the milestone. Celebrations have been happening over the last several days and continue during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Reed Watson is the co-owner of Single Lock Records. He said the purpose of the label is to resonate with the community.

Single Lock Records

“We try to do all sorts of different things and represent our part of the world with class and grace and show the world what incredible, beautiful art comes out of Alabama,” Watson said.

The celebration starts at the Shoals Theater on Friday, November 24. It will be headlined by Grammy-winning gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama. Other performers include Billy Allen + The Pollies, Erin Rae, The Pine Hill Haints and more.

The concert on Saturday, November 25 is billed as a Rock N Roll “Free For All” at the Lava Room with performances by Caleb Elliott, The Prescriptions, Space Tyger, Thad Saajid, Duquette Johnston, Speckled Bird and Exotic Dangers and others.

Watson said there is no age restriction for the shows, and everyone is welcomed to attend. Tickets are currently $40 nut are expected to go quickly. Click here to make a purchase.

Watson said one of the key purposes of this label is to show the world what type of art comes out of Alabama.

“If you're a music fan in the state of Alabama, we really invite you to take a look at what we're doing at Single Lock. We don't really subscribe to a particular genre of music. We put out a lot of different things,” Watson said. “You might think: I just haven't heard anything new [that] I liked in a long time, or I don't really know where to get the music, or how I find out about new music. We are the company for you.”

Earlier this year, Single Lock returned to the Grammys where Blind Boys of Alabama performed and were nominated for Best Americana Performance. To date, Single Lock artists have earned five Grammy nominations, with Cedric Burnside’s ‘I Be Trying’ winning for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2021.

Watson said he’s excited about the upcoming show and appreciates the recognition from the Recording Academy. He acknowledged that the previous win was a huge moment for the label and opened doors to a larger audience.

Blind Boys of Alabama are currently nominated twice for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

 

 

 
Tags
News Muscle Shoals Music FoundationMuscle ShoalsMuscle Shoals musicAlabama music
Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a graduate assistant at Alabama Public Radio. She joined APR in 2022. She graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in public relations. Over the past year, Jolencia has written a range of stories covering events throughout the state. When she's not working at APR, she's writing for 1956 Magazine and The Crimson White.

See stories by Jolencia Jones
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate