More than 750,000 Alabamians facing food insecurity during Thanksgiving

Most Alabamians will celebrate Thanksgiving with a big meal, but there are some in the state who struggle every day to put food on the table. Data from the national nonprofit Feeding America shows about 15% of the Yellowhammer State’s population faces food insecurity.

The USDA defines this as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. For perspective, that’s close to 750,000 Alabamians, including over 200,000 children, who are dealing with this issue.v

Food insecurity is considered to be an economic condition. This means it’s driven primarily by lack of money and low accessibility to other critical resources. People dealing with poverty, low income or unemployment are often affected. Experts say this can be a temporary situation for a family, or the issue can last a long time.

Lita Chatham is a registered dietician and works for the Alabama Department of Public Health’ Nutrition and Physical Activity Division. She said the food budget is often the first place people trim when finances get little tight.

“Factors like lack of affordable housing and the chronic diseases can lead people to have to choose between housing or medication and nutritious foods. So, the food budget tends to be more flexible than some of our other expenses that we have to pay for like housing or medication, utilities and things like that.”

According to Feeding America, Black and Latino communities in Alabama are the most affected by food insecurity. Date shows 26% of Black Alabamians are affected by the issue, and about 12% of Latinos in the Yellowhammer State are food insecure.

“Minority individuals and those in rural areas are more likely to be lower income,” said Chatham. “And there, they also experience health disparities and accessing other resources, unfortunately, including access to nutritious foods.”

Alabama Health Officer Scott Harris recently wrote in an article published by the Alabama Department of Public Health, that food insecurity affects physical and mental well-being. He explained that many households dealing with this issue include at least one or more family members living with a chronic disease like high blood pressure or diabetes.

Chatham said nutritious foods are vital when it comes to disease management. She said that’s because healthy food is essential for a long and healthy life.

“Our bodies need vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber,” she explained. “All those good things that are found in healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grain foods,” she continued. “We need those things to stay healthy, active and strong. Good nutrition is vital to take care of our bodies.”

Chatham encourages Alabamians to consider volunteering or donating to local food pantries can combat food insecurity. Or, for those who can afford it, paying off a child’s school lunch debt.

“Sometimes kids receive free meals at schools, and sometimes they don't. So, if parents aren't able to pay off school meals for children who aren't receiving free or reduced meals, that school meal debt can accrue and can follow the students from year to year. So, one nice thing that people can do is donate to schools to help pay off the student meal debt.”

Resources are available for those struggling with having enough food or access to grocery items like fruits and vegetables. Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in Alabama is a supplemental nutrition program that helps pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding moms and children birth through age five access nutritious foods for growing minds and bodies.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to help low-income households access foods needed for good health.

Learn more about these and other food assistance programs in Alabama here.