Alabama clinical psychologist explains how Daylight Saving Time can have a lasting affect moods

It’s been about a month since Daylight Saving Time, but some Alabamians might still be having trouble with the transition.

Mental health experts say the time change can increase what’s called Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD. This type of depression is associated with changes in the seasons. But the effects of Daylight Saving Time are more than just seeing less sunlight. It can also cause changes to sleep cycles.

Dr. John Burkhardt is a clinical psychologist. He’s also an associate professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at The University of Alabama. He said people often underestimate the importance of sleep.

“Sleep does so many things for us. It helps us during the wintertime to be rested enough to fight off the cold and flu. It will help us with just regulating simple things like our blood pressure,” he explained. “When we don't get enough sleep, we start to have difficulties learning [and] doing simple functions like driving. Let’s just say you slept for less than five hours for the night, and then you started to do things. It's almost like being impaired, as if you were drinking.”

Burkhardt also said being able to adjust to the time change is important but can be challenging. He said Daylight Saving Time can affect people’s circadian rhythm, or 24-hour cycles that are part of the body’s internal clock.

“There's a part where you do have to adapt and adjust. One of the things I always try to tell people is, even though you're getting that extra hour of sleep, the next day when we gain that hour, you still want to be able to maintain your same sleep and wake schedule,” he explained. “That helps you still maintain getting the proper amount of sleep every night that you need to function.”

While everyone is not affected by SAD, Burkhardt said checking on those who are affected by the disorder is important. He explained going about it with a gentle approach is the best way to do so.

“Sometimes we do things with good intentions, but they may not come out the best way,” he explained. “What I always tell people is you might say, ‘Hey Dave, I noticed lately you seemed more irritable, but this is usually something that is not in your character. Is everything going okay?’ What you're doing there, is you're directly talking to the person,” Burkhardt continued. “You're asking him something specific that they pointed out, and then you're asking him that they're okay. Instead of just going ‘Hey, Dave, how come you're so irritable all the time. What's wrong with you?’ Which is usually what we kind of do.”

Burkhardt said learning how to navigate this time of year is important for those affected by SAD. He said planning ahead for the time chance can minimize the effects.

“What you really have to start learning is, when this type of year comes, ‘What did it do to me?’ Because if all of a sudden, you notice, ‘Hey, this time of year, I don't go to the gym, as often as I do. I feel less motivated. I feel more tired.’ Those are things that you have to start to plan for and be aware of, especially if there's no cause for it outside of just being this time of the year.”

Burkhardt said for those who do struggle with SAD during the time change, seeking help from a doctor is useful. He also encouraged seeking out support for mental health for those who may need it.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health has a list of resources for those who need support.