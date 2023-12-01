Alabama meteorologist offers winter weather safety for pets

Lower temperatures have made their way to Alabama. With the onset of chilly conditions, local forecasters are reminding residents to consider the welfare of their pets. They say freezing temperatures can be uncomfortable and dangerous for animals, especially those who reside outdoors.

Matt Grantham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said temperatures below freezing can result in injury or death for pets left outside as animals experience cold just as humans. This means furry friends can experience hyperthermia and frostbite when left outdoors during cold conditions.

“When the temperature especially drops below 32 degrees, and if there's wind blowing as well, that can really cause some problems for our pets,” Grantham explained. “We recommend that pets be brought indoors, if possible, or at least inside a garage. If they do have to remain outside, you should probably provide them with extra food [and] make sure they have water that is not going to be freezing.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, pets suffering from cold weather will exhibited whininess, shivering, anxiousness and weakness. They may even appear to slow down and begin to burrow. Owners should also be weary of frostbite. Grantham said this condition is harder to detect and may take longer to show.

“You can notice sometimes there'll be shivering, and you may see them experiencing other symptoms [or] just acting unusual. The main thing is if they're shivering, to make sure that they bring them inside get them warm,” he explained.

Grantham recommends pet owners check the wind chill temperature. He said a low wind chill can make it difficult for short-haired friends to regulate body temperature.

“The wind chill can have an impact, especially for more short-haired animals. It kind of works the same way as with people,” he explained. “The cold wind blowing across the skin or the fur can remove heat from the body, so that just makes it difficult to stay warm.”

Winter is also the time to check under car hoods. Oftentimes animals such as feral cats will take shelter in car engines to stay warm. Before driving, consider checking both underneath the car hood and under the vehicle to prevent injuring a potential hideaway cat.

Creating a shelter for stray animals using a box and dry, thick bedding can help them get some relief in freezing conditions. Residents call also call local animal services if they notice stay animals in their area seeking shelter.

Being prepared for cold weather ahead of time will make it easier to keep pets warm and cozy this winter. Resources such as the National Weather Service and a variety of weather apps are a good way to check the conditions to see if your animals are safe and comfortable.

Other tips and winter safety for pets can be found on the American Veterinary Medical Association website.