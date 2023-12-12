Northport invites locals and visitors to the city’s third annual Holiday Open House

The city of Northport invites locals and visitors to join in for free family fun during its third annual Holiday Open House. The event will be held Thursday, December 14 in and around Northport City Hall to cater to families in the area. Last year, more than 3,000 guests attended. This year, organizers are expecting a similar crowd.

There are various activities for kids to enjoy such as Grinch golf which is three holes, a new custom-built train and an opportunity to write a letter to Santa.

There will also be multiple children movies playing like “Frosty the Snowman” for anyone to sit and watch. There will be a photo booth for selfies and sensory rooms for individuals with autism or other conditions if they need a quiet space.

Photo courtesy of the City of Northport

Throughout the event there are multiple themed areas to enjoy. One area is “Frozen” which will feature the Disney characters Anna, Elsa, and Olaf for children to meet.

Photo courtesy of the City of Northport: The Frozen Room

There will also be a Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy which will have a craft attached to it as well as “The Nutcracker” playing. Organizers said, movies play, guests can enjoy complimentary food and drinks like hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies, cotton candy and Texas Roadhouse rolls.

Tuscaloosa Public Library will also provide a story time area for kids to engage with. In Santa's workshop kids will get to write a letter to Santa, take selfies with props and visit Santa. To set the scene and spread holiday cheer there will be snow machines for everyone to play in.

Glenda Web is the City Administrator for the City of Northport. She said family friendly events like this help build the community.

“The great thing about this, is that it allows our staff to shine with their creativity and their ability to produce a high-quality event. It's free for all of our constituents and many visitors. We provide multiple things, multiple types of treats,” Web said.

Some special guests will be featured such as Santa, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, the Grinch, polar bears and Elf on the Shelf.

The Holiday Open House will be held at Northport City Hall from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.