Alabama shoppers can check off their holiday gift lists at the Winter Holiday Market

Holiday shoppers can purchase local and regional art for the holidays in Tuscumbia. The Winter Art Market is taking place at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art.

Courtesy: Tennessee Valley Museum of Art

Organizers of the event say 60 artists, 40 of whom are local, have booths inside museum through Saturday, December 23. They’re selling works of art from paintings and pottery to jewelry, ceramics, baskets, handbags and more.

Courtesy: Tennessee Valley Museum of Art Artisian Sprays by 3 Oak Lane

A wide range of price points will be available for shoppers. Whether they’re looking for small stocking stuffers or elaborate gifts, the market will have special, one-of-a-kind treasures. Prices range anywhere from $5 on the low end to $500 on the high end.

Christi Britten is the Executive Director of the Tennessee Valley Art Association. She said the market gives shoppers a chance to shop locally with artists in their area.

“By shopping at the Winter art market, you're putting money directly into the artists and artisans that live in your community,” she explained. “And then they in turn, invest in their materials and really help fuel the local economy that way.”

Britten said the market is a juried show for creatives to enter the works for judging, but the event also features artists who have a range of talent and experiences.

“We have emerging artists featured as well as professional artists that have been working in their medium for decades,” she explained. “So, being able to really support an artist journey is also part of that process. To really encourage people to keep creating, but then also support people who have been creating most of their lives and show that appreciation.”

TVMA Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm

Museum admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students, free for TVAA members

More information on the Winter Art Market can be found here.