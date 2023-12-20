“Rockin’ Around the Rocket City” offers several holiday attractions in Huntsville

Downtown Huntsville is offering three holiday attractions this holiday season. The inaugural “Rockin’ Around the Rocket City” event includes a Tinsel Trail, Skating in the Park and the Rocket City Tree. All can be found in Big Spring Park. The attractions are a partnership with Downtown Huntsville, Inc. and the Huntsville Museum of Art.

According to a press release, the city’s Tinsel Trail is a free event that showcases over 400 live Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, families, and organizations. This year, the trail also includes Mayor Battle’s new 25-foot Christmas tree, called the Rocket City Tree.

“Tinsel Trail creates holiday magic in Big Spring Park and downtown Huntsville,” Mayor Battle said in the release. “It brings community together by the hundreds to decorate the trees and by the thousands to experience the lights and joys of the season. Downtown sparkles in December, making it one of the best times of the year to stroll through Tinsel Trail and visit our many bars and restaurants, shops, music venues and museums.”

Tinsel Trail will be open to the public every day, rain or shine, until December 31. Mores information can be found here.

In addition to the Tinsel Trail, the city is also offering Skating in the Park. Located directly behind the Huntsville Museum of Art in Big Spring Park, the rink will be open seven days a week until early January 2024.

“Skating in the Park is a holiday tradition for North Alabama and surrounding communities, drawing crowds in to celebrate the holiday season leading into the new year,” said Museum Foundation Board President Hank Isenberg in a press release. “This year marks the 11th anniversary of Skating in the Park, and each year proves to be more vibrant and distinctive than the last. It's exciting to celebrate alongside other Downtown Holiday Traditions including the Tinsel Trail and the Rocket City Tree. This annual event wouldn’t be possible without generous sponsors, the HMA Foundation Board and Staff, and the City of Huntsville.”

Skating in the Park is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through January 7. More information can be found on the museum’s social media- @SkatingInThePark.