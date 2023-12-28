Alabama library offers “cognitive care kits” for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive inabilities

Amidst the growing number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in Alabama, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has stepped up with a thoughtful initiative. The facility is providing cognitive care kits to those affected by this challenging disease. These are packages full of activities that stimulate the mind, support mental faculties and provide therapeutic benefits for those with cognitive inabilities.

Each kit at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest was caringly put together by Terri Leslie, the adult services librarian. She said she started researching these kits after a number of caregivers came into the library in search of resources for their loved ones. Leslie hand-picked items to include in the kits as well as activities recommended by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I tried to find something that would be fun and not feel like a workout. But at the same time, they are geared to help specific needs that folks [with] cognitive issues might have,” Leslie explained.

Kits at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest include brain games, coloring pages, wide-print word searches and more.

“A lot of the resources or activities that are included help with eye hand coordination, sequencing, problem solving, dexterity, spatial and fine motor skills,” Leslie explained. “There's also some basic things like coloring that helps with communication and social interactions.”

After launching these kits, Leslie said she started noticing repeat customers who were checking out these kits for a loved one. She said these the packages easy to enjoy day after day.

“People can use them in the privacy of their homes or in our relaxed environment,” she said. “We change out the activities periodically, so people can reuse the kits over and over.”

For Leslie, she said seeing the popularity of these kits is rewarding. Her devotion to her public library has led her down a path of servitude.

“We are here to serve our communities,” she explained. “When folks started coming in, and they were having these problems, and they were looking for resources that we didn't have, then I went and did research to see what we could find to help them out,” said Leslie.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is also partnering with Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama for an event on January 22nd at 6 p.m. Organizers say this event will help people gain a better understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease and other types of dementia.

For more information about this event and the cognitive care kits available at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, click here.