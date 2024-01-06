Alabama couple face charges connected to the January 6th Capitol Insurrection on its third anniversary

It was on this date back in 2021, that supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding. A couple from Loxley, Alabama were charged for their part in the insurrection back in November.

Court documents quoted by multiple media outlets along the Alabama Gulf coast say "…law enforcement has reviewed both open source and closed circuit surveillance videos from January 6, and confirmed both Marissa and Dylan Bowling entered the US Capitol that day.”

Prosecutors say news social media sites show Marissa Bowling wearing a dark cap, a pink jacket and a backpack. Dylan Bowling wore a brown cap, a dark jacket, goggles, a camo backpack, was carrying a flagpole and a bull horn.

Prosecutors add that Marissa Bowling entered the capitol through a broken window near the Senate Wing door. Another photo apparently shows the illegal entry of her husband, Dylan, entering through the same broken window.

Another photograph appears to show the couple walking through the House wing of the capitol, where representatives were gathered in an attempt to certify the presidential election in favor of now President Joe Biden.

Most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to "fight like hell." A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner's office said. Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.

The Bowlings were charged with…