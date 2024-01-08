Digital Media Center
Valiant Cross Academy wins national award

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM CST
Pixabay

A private Christian school in Montgomery has won a one-million-dollar national award from the Yass Foundation for Education. Valiant Cross Academy is a school whose student body is made up of all male Black students. The founders of the school are brothers who are from the capital city. A mission of the school is to provide more male role models for a demographic that is seeing less of a male presence in the home.

Co-founder Anthony Brock speaks on the importance of Christian values within education: “Every young man has a Bible class every day, which is just like any other subject in our schools, 50 minutes. And then every class period starts with prayer. And we also have a really strong service component at our school because I believe teaching them service is very important.”

Mr. Brock also mentions the importance of the school’s location: “And mainly being in Montgomery, the birthplace of the civil rights movement, there's so many great things that have happened in Montgomery and change that has impacted not only the nation, but the world. So, we're just trying to instill that in each young man. Right now in a time of Montgomery, where some of them are not making great decisions. We're just trying to be a bright light in the community.”

The Yass Foundation for Education is an organization started by Pennsylvania billionaires Jeff and Janine Yass.
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior news producer and host for Alabama Public Radio. Before joining the news team, he taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. Joe has a Master of Arts in foreign language education as well as a Master of Library and Information Studies. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys collecting and listening to jazz records from the 1950s and 60s.
